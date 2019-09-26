Gonzalez, Fidelio, Jr., - 63, of Galloway, NJ, also known to many as Phil, has passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center. Fidelio was born in NY to Fidelio Gonzalez Sr. and Carmen M. Altreche. Fidelio was employed as a Bus Boy at the Safari Steakhouse Trump Taj Mahal Casino & Resort for several years until it's closing. He was preceded in death by his mother Carmen M. Altreche. He is survived by his father Fidelio Gonzalez Sr., son Jeremy, granddaughters Mikayla and Athena, brother Elvin and sister Daisy, nieces Luz and Eileen and grand nephew Alex.

