Gonzalez, Gabriel, - 28, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident of this area. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. Gabriel is survived by his mother, Norma Ramos; his siblings, Marcial Gonzalez, Yahaira Morales, Joel Morales, Javier Morales, Jarilyn Morales, Daianaelid Morales, and Ivan Morales; and his son, Adrian. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jose Moya and Alexander Morales. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
