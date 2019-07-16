Gonzalez Robles, Julia, - 86, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. She is survived by: husband, Victor Gonzalez; eight children, numerous grandchildren, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
