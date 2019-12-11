Gonzalez, Victor, - 85, of Pleasantville, died at home December 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1934 in Ciales, Puerto Rico to Blanca Rivera and Virgilio Gonzalez. Victor is survived by his children: Jose, Julia, Elsa, Angel, Carmen George and Victor Gonzalez and Sonia Ramos; and a host of other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

