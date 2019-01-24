Goodman, Janet M., - 74, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 22, 2019. Born January 2, 1945 in Somers Point. Janet lived in Northfield and Somers Point, graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1962 and worked at Shore Memorial Hospital until she retired. Also worked part-time for years at Kids Care Pediatrics and went on to work at Coastal Neurosurgeons. Janet is survived by four children, Donna Carew, Tammy Dinofa (Jeff), David (Liz) Goodman and Scott (Laurie) Goodman. 11 grandchildren, Sean, Zach, Ariana, Kayla, Elaina, Evan, David, Annie, Theresa, Kyle, and Julia; Nephew John (Lynn) and niece Debbie (Gary). She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marie Greis and her brothers, John Greis and Frank Greis (Jean). A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Saturday, January 26th, followed by an 11am service, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment will follow at the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
