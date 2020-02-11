Goodman, Margaret "Peggy" Anne (Mischlich), - 83, of Palermo, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 6, 2020. Peggy was born July 16th, 1936 in Egg Harbor City. Peggy enjoyed traveling, country line dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Peggy was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" R. Goodman, her parents Richard & Margaret Mischlich and step-son Ronald Goodman of Somers Point. She is survived by her daughter Mary-Catherine Anne Gentilini (Wesley) of Greenfield. Her sister Mary Hinman (Richard) of Port St. Lucy, Florida and her step Daughter-in-law Mary Goodman of Somers Point. Her grandchildren Chelsea M. Gallagher (Ethan) of Marmora, Francesca M. Ash (Jared) of Ocean City, Holden W. Gentilini of Greenfield and Antonio W. Gentilini of Williston, ND. Her cherished great granddaughter Teagan M. Gallagher and her beloved Bichon "Cupcake". 5 step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, February 22nd, 2020 at St. Maximillian Kolbe church in Marmora. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Humanity Gift Registry, PO Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105 in the name of Margaret A. Goodman. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
