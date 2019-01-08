Goodman, Samuel N., - 91, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Born in Swainton to the late Samuel and Vilma Pickens Goodman, he was a lifetime resident here. He served in the US Army during World War II. He retired as Sergeant from the New Jersey State Police after 28 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Thurston Elmer Wood Post 198 and the NJ State Troopers NCO Association. Sam is survived by his sons, Samuel III and David; his step son, John (Ann) Arsenault; his step granddaughters, Laurie Joy and Jennifer; and his niece, Priscilla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his step daughter, Iris Simpson; and his sister, Bertha. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

