Goodrich, Margaret Sheppard, - 85, of Ocean City, passed away, Monday, June 2, 2018 at Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point after a short illness. Mrs. Goodrich, "Peggy" was born and raised in Millville, NJ. She attended Culver School in Millville and was a graduate of Millville High School. She moved to Washington, DC following her graduation from Harcum College in Philadelphia. There she met and married Bernard Goodrich, a former reporter for the Washington Evening Star and public relations executive. She had a condominium at Gardens Plaza in Ocean City for many years but began her permanent residence there in 2016. Her attraction to Ocean City began when her parents, the late Elva and Dr. Frank R. Sheppard, of Millville, proudly began taking her to the shore as a little girl. She is survived by her husband, a daughter, Christine Mooney of Bethesda, MD and three grandchildren, Margaret, William and Mary Grace Mooney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11 o'clock from St. Francis Cabrini R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 until 10:45am. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
