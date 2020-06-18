Goodway, Anna May (nee Wade), - 103, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. Anna May was born in Augusta, Maine on February 19, 1917. She is predeceased by her mother Florence Petersen, husband Thomas Goodway (1994) formerly of Camden, NJ, and sister, Millie Gallagher. Her memory shall live forever in the hearts of her family- two sons, Richard (Terri) Thomas of Mays Landing, NJ and Jon Goodway of Cape May Court House, NJ; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. Anna May and her husband, Thomas moved from Michigan in 1945 and settled in Dias Creek. She worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital (now Cape Regional Medical Center) in the kitchen and was promoted to Head Dietician until she retired. A life well-lived, Anna May loved to travel. She was an enthusiastic Phillies and golf fan. Anna May spent her time playing bingo in town, she was an avid reader belonging to many book clubs. As a faithful subscriber to The Press of Atlantic City for over 70 years, she started her day catching up on current events and loved to work the crosswords, cryptograms and other puzzles. Her 103rd birthday was celebrated at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation with visits and proclamations from state and local officials. It was a very happy day for her. Private family services are entrusted under the care of Evoy Funeral Home, N. Cape May. She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers or donations, it is asked that you remember Anna Mays life fondly in your own way. Condolences can be extended to the family at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

