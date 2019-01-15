Goodwin, Elizabeth M, - 82, of Seaville, went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Born in Fleetwood, England, she immigrated to New York City at the age of 17 and then lived in Philadelphia and Yeadon before settling in Seaville in 1976. She was a 1994 graduate of Stockton College. After retiring from the FAA, she went on to be a library assistant at the Cape May County Library (Petersburg) until retiring again in 2015. She was an avid reader and walker and enjoyed a nice cup of tea. She faithfully attended Calvary Chapel Gateway where she was involved in the prayer group. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Samuel J.Goodwin. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Darby of Blackpool, England; son Joseph Goodwin (Janet) of Somers Point, NJ; daughter Beth Goodwin of Egg Harbor Township; daughter Teresa Goodwin of Framingham, MA; son Paul Goodwin of York, England and Seaville, NJ; granddaughter Emmaline and other extended family. Visitation will be held at Calvary Chapel Gateway in Mainland Professional Plaza, 533 Tilton Rd., Northfield, NJ on Saturday, January 19 at 10am followed by memorial service at 11 with luncheon provided. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
