Goodwin, Wilbert R., - 82, of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, January 18, 2019. Born in Millville, Goody and his wife Judy raised their family in Millville before retiring to Venice, FL and later relocating to Connecticut to be closer to his grandchildren. He recently returned to his hometown of Millville. Goody graduated from Millville High School in 1955 and was an Air Force veteran serving actively from 1955 to 1958 and in the reserves from '58 to '63. After completing his active military service, he returned to Millville, beginning a career at the Prudential Insurance Co. where he retired after 30 years of service. It was at Prudential that Goody met the love of his life, Judith Ann Hager, whom he married on April 2, 1960. While working full time and raising a family, Wil attended Rutgers/Camden graduating with a BA in Management. Goody will be fondly remembered as a master storyteller with a knack for drawing the listener into the story with vivid detail. Many stories were founded in the steep history of his love for New Jersey Wrestling. He was a founder of the Millville Mini-Wrestling Program and later served as an assistant high school wrestling coach for the Thunderbolts. He gave tirelessly of his time coaching, officiating and following the careers of the many young wrestlers he helped become men of character . He will forever be remembered as the "Ole Master!" Goody was a member of the early 1950's Millville High School football teams that won 31 consecutive games under Coach John Barbose. During his high school football career Goody was the smallest lineman to be named to the All-State team and was always proud to say he never lost a football game in high school in which he played. Those teams and his dedication to Millville wrestling over the years has led to multiple inductions into the Millville Sports Hall of Fame. He was an avid pianist who enjoyed playing the hits of the Big Band era, Ragtime great Scott Joplin and the legendary Patsy Cline. He was an active member of the Brown Street Chowder Society with his brother John. Wil was a member of the Maranatha and Millville Baptist Churches, Masonic Lodge #58, Millville Thunderbolt Club and was an inductee to the S. Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame. Goody is survived by his son Rusty and wife Cheryl of Millville, daughter Lorraine Lewis and her husband Bob of Wilton, CT and son Scott and his wife Dana of Spring, TX. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Allison and Heather Hyson, Cole and Cade Lewis and Gavin, Grant and Gage Goodwin. Wil was predeceased by his wife: Judy; parents: Chester and Mary Goodwin; brothers: Chester and John Goodwin and sister: Mary Jane Estell. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church, 119 North Second Street, Millville, NJ at 12 Noon, where friends may call from 10 AM in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Millville Thunderbolt Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1513, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com, www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
