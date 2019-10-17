Gordesky, Samuel Aaron, - 98, of Somers Point, known to family and friends as Sol died peacefully on October 16th. Formerly of Philadelphia, he was preceded in death by his wife, Allene (nee: Krengel). Father of Joan G. Kaufman and father-in-law of Louis Hecht, Jr. and Susan Gordesky, grandfather of David Kaufman, Alexander Bruner, Katelyn Bruner, and also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. Graveside services will be held Friday, 11:30am at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 20th at 11:30am at Beth El Synagogue in Margate. The family asks that contributions in his memory may made to the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, or a charity of the donor's choice. For a full obituary, please visit, www.rothgoldsteins.com. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
