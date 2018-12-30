Gordon, Linda Reppa, - 75, of Queen Creek, AZ passed away Monday December 17, 2018. Born in Lansdale PA, to Milton and Erma Reppa, Linda graduated from North Penn High School and recieved a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Arcadia University. She enjoyed a long career in the medical field and following retirement volunteered at her local library. A life long learner and avid reader, she enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, playing golf, traveling, making stained glass, painting, attending musicals and shows and gardening. She is survived by her sister Karen of Tyrone PA and two sons, Paul of Avondale AZ and Matt of Bend OR. She will be remembered for her strong willed nature and willingness to help out her friends and family.

