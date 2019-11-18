Gordon, Mark Joseph, - 62, of Athens, PA, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ and Reading, PA passed away at home on November 15, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born on June 16, 1957 in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of the late Gerson and Sara (Sapoznikov) Gordon. Mark was a proud LPN and worked at different acute care centers and extended care facilities, and the residents all loved him. He had a very outgoing and friendly personality and a great sense of humor. Mark enjoyed fishing, boating, listening to music, and watching old westerns. He loved to cook and keep current on world events. Mark was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He is predeceased by his sister; Barbara Cooper. Mark is survived by his wife; Nancy Gordon, companion; Merrilynn Frantz of Athens, PA, daughter and son-in-law; Amy and Captain Matthew Dorton, USMC of Okinawa, Japan, and many aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11am at the Rodof Sholom Cemetery, 2511 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.LoweryFuneralHome.com) Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11am at the Rodof Sholom Cemetery, 2511 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ.

