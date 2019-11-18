Gordon, Mark Joseph, - 62, of Athens, PA, formerly of Atlantic City, NJ and Reading, PA passed away at home on November 15, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born on June 16, 1957 in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of the late Gerson and Sara (Sapoznikov) Gordon. Mark was a proud LPN and worked at different acute care centers and extended care facilities, and the residents all loved him. He had a very outgoing and friendly personality and a great sense of humor. Mark enjoyed fishing, boating, listening to music, and watching old westerns. He loved to cook and keep current on world events. Mark was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He is predeceased by his sister; Barbara Cooper. Mark is survived by his wife; Nancy Gordon, companion; Merrilynn Frantz of Athens, PA, daughter and son-in-law; Amy and Captain Matthew Dorton, USMC of Okinawa, Japan, and many aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, and cousins. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11am at the Rodof Sholom Cemetery, 2511 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.LoweryFuneralHome.com) Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11am at the Rodof Sholom Cemetery, 2511 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ.
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
Pleasantville-Camden game to finish Wednesday after shooting hurts 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Thatching, Aeration, seding Mulch, Cuts, Tree …
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.