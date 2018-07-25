Gordon, Milton, - 95, of Ventnor, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Atlantic City, NJ. An Atlantic City resident for over seventy years, Milton Gordon was born and raised in Troy, NY. He is an alumnus of Troy High School, served in World War II, and was honorably discharged from the United States Army Air Force, completing three years of military service, the final two years spent with the 57th Bomber Group in the European Theatre of Operations. Mr. Gordon left upstate New York in 1947, moving to Atlantic City where he and his wife Shirley, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Murray and Ruth Raphel opened Gordon's Youth Shop, which soon evolved into Gordon's Alley, South Jersey's initial pedestrian mall specializing in clothing, apparel, and accessories for children and young adults. Gordon's Alley effectively dressed four generations of young South Jerseyans over the next five decades. Mr. Gordon, an avid reader and bicyclist, remained active in Atlantic City's business community well into his eighties. He is survived by his beloved wife of seventy-one years, Shirley of Atlantic City, his three sons and their families, Steven Gordon of Ventnor, New Jersey, Norman Gordon (Regina) of Northfield, New Jersey, and Jeffrey Gordon (Heidi) of Niantic, Connecticut, his grandchildren Daniel (Gina), Molly, Jacob, and Hailey Gordon, and a great grandson Asher Gordon. Milton was loved by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Murry Raphel and many nieces and nephews and their families. Services and burial were held at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
