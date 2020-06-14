Gordon, Shirley, - 94, of Atlantic City, Shirley Gordon (Dichter), passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 29, 2020. Shirley was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Her parents Herman & Jean Dichter owned Dichter's hotel on Pacific Avenue where she grew up and eventually met her loving husband Milton Gordon at the hotel while he was on military leave. Milton and Shirley were married for 70 years and had three sons; Steven, Norman and Jeffrey. Shirley & Milton, her sister Ruth and brother-in-law Murray Raphel opened and operated Gordon's Youth Shop, which soon evolved into Gordon's clothing, apparel, and accessories for children and young adults. Gordon's Alley dressed generations of young South Jerseyans over the next five decades. Shirley loved her customers and she had a gift and an eye for style and merchandising. Shirley was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as grandmother. To her friends and family she was known for her warm heart, her generosity, and her amazing chocolate cake. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Milton. She is survived by her beloved sister Ruth and brother David (Ruth), her three sons and their families, Steven Gordon of Ventnor, New Jersey, Norman Gordon (Regina) of Northfield, New Jersey, and Jeffrey Gordon (Heidi) of Niantic, Connecticut, her grandchildren Daniel (Gina), Molly, Jacob, and Hailey Gordon, and a great grandson Asher Gordon. Shirley was loved by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Private service was held Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00am. Interment at Rodof Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries