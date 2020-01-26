Gorka, RSM, Sister Louise, - 87, of Mays Landing, formerly Sister Mary Paulita, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Atlantic City Hospital. Born in South Amboy, she had lived in Sayreville before she entered the Sisters of Mercy religious life on September 24, 1952. The people she touched, healed, encouraged, loved, and supported have meaning in their lives and were changed for the better. Sister Louise ministered in St. Nicholas School in Atlantic City, St. Mary High School in Perth Amboy, Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, and Phillipsburg Catholic High School. Following her teaching career, Sister Louise felt called to Parish Ministry at Holy Family in Union Beach. After 14 years at Holy Family, Sister Louise and Sister Peggy Noone founded The Gathering Place, an adult education and spiritual retreat center in Middletown, NJ. All of these ministries were permeated with music, which was an integral part of her life. This great woman is so deserving of a Heavenly welcome. All those whose lives she touched are better for having known her for any length of time. She is predeceased by her parents Louis and Stella Gorka and her brother and his wife George and Jamie Gorka. Surviving are her brother and his wife Paul and Gloria Gorka, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy. Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 10am to 12pm at St. Catherine's RC Church 110 Bray Ave., North Middletown, NJ with a mass of Christian burial at 12pm. A burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery on Pulaski Ave, in Sayreville. Funeral services are entrusted to and under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 US Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.

