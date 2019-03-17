Gorman, Barbara (nee Schoenewald), - of Brigantine, died peacefully surrounded by her family at University of Penn Hospital on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 67. Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years Stephen; sons Stephen (Danielle) and Shawn (Roxy); and grandson Nolan. She is preceded in death by her mother Bernadine and father William. Barbara was born on July 14, 1951, in Philadelphia to William and Bernadine Schoenewald. She graduated from Bishop Conwell High School in 1969 with a future in education. After moving to Brigantine, in 1978 she began teaching St. James School in Ventnor until the birth of her oldest son. Later going to work at the FAA in Pomona and retiring in 2014. Babs loved her family especially going to Disney World with her beloved grandson Nolan. A Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine, 331 8th St S, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Interment will be private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. All are welcome to attend Mass and celebrate Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Jersey Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1084, Brigantine, N.J. 08203. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
