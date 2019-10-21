Gorman, Jr, Paul D. "Butch", - 75, of Absecon, passed peacefully on October 18, 2019. He was born January 30, 1944 to Dr. Paul and Johanna Gorman. Butch attended Pleasantville schools and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning from Vietnam, he married Bobbie and spent 50 years loving her. Butch is survived by his wife; Bobbie (nee Hull), his sons: Paul III (Diana), John (Erin), Mark (Laura); his grandchildren, whom he adored: Reagan, JT, Dakota, Ryleigh, Jackson, and Emily; his sisters: Jody, Barbara, Paula (Tom), Trish (Joe), Jennifer (Herb), and numerous nieces and nephews, who all have a favorite "Uncle Butch" story. Viewing will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Tuesday 10/22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 10/23 from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

