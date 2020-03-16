Gose, Mark Jeffrey, - 57, of Cape May, NJ, born in Los Angeles, CA, son of Barbara (Gallagher) and Mickey Lee Gose, he grew up on the Atlantic City Steel Pier and later graduated from Ocean City H.S. in 1980. Mark joined the Ocean City Rescue Squad. He served in the Army National Guard then transferred to the Air National Guard. Mark retired as Captain after 30 years with the Wildwood Fire Department. Mark is survived by his mother Barbara Gose, his son Mark Michael Lee Gose and wife Kelly (Speirs), adored grandchildren Landon Chase Gose and Lillianna Grace Gose, life partner Linda Horner, first wife Karen Gallagher, brothers Kevin, Adam and Allyn Gose, and loving canine companions Cheyenne and Finn. Public viewing will be at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday, March 20th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial service will be Friday, March 20th at 12 noon at Town Bank Fire Hall, 224 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following charities that were important to Mark: The P.O. Ken Tietjen Memorial Foundation (www.therapy-horse.org) or Surfrider Foundation, South Jersey Chapter (https://southjersey.surfrider.org). Condolences at www.radzieta.com

