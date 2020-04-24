Gottardi, Zandrea (Sandy), - 79, of Galloway, passed away on April 22, 2020. Sandy was born in Vineland, moved to Brigantine, and recently lived in Galloway Twp. She had a career in real estate for many years in Brigantine. Sandy loved Brigantine and lived there for 35 years. She is predeceased by daughter Laura Hartman, son Richard Gottardi, parents Alex and Mabel Caterina, sister Marion Ricci, She is survived by husband Robert L. Gottardi, son Steven Gottardi (Dawn), grandchildren Paige Gottardi, Robert W. Gottardi, John Hartman, Daniel Hartman, Joseph Hartman, and great-granddaughter Rylee Corcoran. Due to the restrictions of social distancing, a celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway.
