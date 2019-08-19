Gottlob, Frederick , - of Margate, passed away on August 18th. Fred was a salesman in the food service industry working for 45 years at A.C. Legg Packing Company. When he retired, his second career still in food service was at Quality Casing Company continuing in sales until his retirement in July 2019. He was the best father and husband that anyone could ever have. Fred was very family oriented and a very responsible individual. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Reda (nee: Prince), children, Alan (Toni Ann) Gottlob and Michele (Howard) Boxer, grandchildren, Jacqueline Andi Gottlob, Brandon Ian Gottlob, Eric Adam (Adelyn Elizabeth) Boxer, and Jason Marc Boxer. Graveside services will be held Tuesday 2pm at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be to the St Jude's Foundation, wwwstjude.org, and the Alzheimer's Association, www.www.alzfdn.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

