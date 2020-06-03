Gough, Vivian "Nonnie", - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., was called to Heaven on May 31, at the Health Center of Galloway. She lost her battle to the Corona Virus. Vivian was being cared for by the dedicated nurses and staff of the health center, who were at her side until the end. She was Born in Jersey City, N.J. and was the sixth oldest of fifteen children. She met her husband Arthur, when she was 18 years old. A year later they married, when Arthur was drafted into the Army during the second World War. She traveled with him to Army bases throughout the country. She returned home after a year to give birth to their only child Arthur Jr. After the war was over, they moved to Newark, New Jersey where they lived for several years. In 1973, Vivian and her husband moved to Egg Harbor Township, and they started a new chapter in life. Vivian became a Nurse's assistant at Linwood Convalescent Home, where she worked for over twenty years. During her service, she received numerous awards for her outstanding performance and dedication. Vivian and her husband were active members of Saint Bernadette's Church. The clergy would often visit their home and pray with Arthur when he was no longer able to go to Mass. Throughout her 60 year marriage, she was a dedicated caregiver to her husband who was a disabled Veteran and passed away in 2003. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her family was her life. She often would say that they were her "Legacy" in life. We were very blessed to have her in our lives for 96 years. She was a caring, dedicated, loving person who always was supportive and willing to share her knowledge and guidance. We will miss you always, but never forget you. You will always be a part of us. She is survived by her son Arthur, wife Carmela, Grandson Damon, wife Mare, Grand Daughter Melissa, Husband Chris, Great Grand Children Nicholas, Thomas, Ava and Aidan, Brother Anthony, sister Mary Grace, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her husband Arthur, Parents Maria and Gabriel, brothers Joeship, Thomas, Alfred, Ralph, sisters Madeline, Yolanda, Elvira, Marghrita. There will be a private viewing for family members only at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home and Burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.