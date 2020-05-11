Gould, Jennifer Ann, - 40, of Egg Harbor Township, (October 15, 1979 May 07, 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jennifer. Jen, as she was known by all, was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Township. Jen was the only child of Darlene (Pratt) Mason and John B. Thomas 3rd; however, she dearly loved her stepfather, George Mason. Jen attended elementary school at St. Joseph's Regional School in Somers Point and was a graduate of the Egg Harbor Township High School (Class of 1998). Jen was employed by the City of Pleasantville Police Department and was proud to serve as a 9-1-1 dispatcher; but, would retire in 2016 due to unexpected health issues. Reflecting on her life as a youth, Jen loved playing basketball and softball a sport her daughter, Sandy, would later come to love. Through the years Jen was always found sitting up to the fence at a weekend softball tournament "keeping the book". Jen proudly served as a member of the Egg Harbor Township High School Softball Booster Club. Jen enjoyed helping out the coaches and booster club moms; but, what Jen enjoyed most was serving her chicken & broccoli alfredo dishes to the hungry players during the team dinners, where there never seemed to be any leftovers. Jen was like a "second mom" to a few players she held close to her heart, and she cherished the friendships and all memories made with her softball family over the years. Jen was deeply loved and will be truly missed by her husband Tony. Jen and Tony were inseparable and formed a bond so strong that they believed the universe centered around them. In Jen and Tony's blended marriage, she loved Sandy, Julian, and Alexis. Jen never used the term "step-child" and undeniably considered all three children the center of her affection. Jen's other unbreakable bond was with her mother, Darlene. Jen would often say the relationship with her mother went beyond maternal love, as the two were truly best friends. Not a day went past that Jen and Darlene didn't visit each other or talk on the phone several times a day. Even while Jen's health was in decline, Tony, Darlene, and the family provided her with the strength and motivation to recover beyond the doctor's expectations. Jen may have needed a little more effort and time to get around, but she never stopped and refused to let her health condition dictate her life. Although Jen made every attempt to go over, around, or through every obstacle that was in her way, she lost the fight to an illness that suddenly attacked her on the morning of Thursday, May 7, 2020. The loss of Jen is incomprehensible to those who knew her and will leave an emptiness in the hearts of her family and friends forever. Those left to mourn Jen's loss include her husband, Anthony Gould; her maternal grandparents, Russell & Sarah Pratt; her mother, Darlene nee Pratt Mason (George); her father, John B. Thomas 3rd (Patti), her daughter, Sandy Gould; her stepdaughter, Alexis Gould (Rich); her stepson, Julian Gould; and her Godmother, Candy nee Pratt Davidson (Larry); and a host of loving sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, her special niece (Noelle), extended family, friends, and her loyal "fur-babies" Gizmo and Lulu. Jen is predeceased by her step-brother, John B. Thomas 4th; her paternal grandparents, John 2nd & Vera Thomas; her aunt, Vera Marean; and her uncle Robert Thomas. For their care and commitment in the effort to save the life of our beloved Jennifer, we would like to offer a special Thank You to Dr. Brian Acunto and the staff of the AtlantiCare (Atlantic City) Emergency Department; the AtlantiCare Security Department; the AtlantiCare Paramedic staff; and the Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Service. Services for Jennifer will be private. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
