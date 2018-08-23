Gouse, William E. Jr., - 65, of Cape May Court House, passed away August 19, 2018. He was born in Mountain Top, PA to the late William and Shirley (Keiner) Gouse, Sr. He owned and operated Wildwood Hardware for many years before working at Home Depot until his retirement. Bill was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and Knights of Columbus, as well as the Wildwood Lions Club. Bill loved golfing, fishing, cooking crabs with his family, and following his grandchildren's sports activities. Bill is survived by his wife, Adele (formerly Policare); his children: Kathryn (Brian) Robb, William (Samantha) Gouse III, and Jason (Corinne) Gouse; grandchildren: Aislin, Delaney, Cassidy, John, Scarlett, and Tabitha; his sister Ann (Rick) Schappell; sister-in-law Sharon Gouse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he is predeceased by sister, Diane Swartwood and brother, John Gouse. Funeral services will be Friday, August 24, 2018 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Donations may be made to MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
