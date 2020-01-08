Govan, Kathleen M. (Gooch), - 89, of Ocean City, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. She was born in Philadelphia PA but was a longtime resident of Ocean City, NJ. Known for her sharp wit, incredible resilience, dignity, insatiable curiosity, strength, and generosity, she left a profound impact on the lives she touched and will be sorely missed. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, the Ocean City Shuffleboard club, and enjoyed playing pinochle with close friends. Kathleen is survived by her son Ralph H. Thompson III, and her grandson Andrew J. Thompson. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Lay (Thompson) and her beloved brother John Smith. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday at 10 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Ocean City Free Public Library. In particular, the family asks that you donate a favorite book or a book that reminds you of Kathleen. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
