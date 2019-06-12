Gowdy, Virginia "Ginny", - of Galloway, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the AtlantiCare Hospital in Galloway. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Paoli, PA. Ginny attended West Chester State University. She worked with the Road Machinery Company in Exton, Pa for many years. Ginny moved to this area in the 80's. She then began working for the United States Postal Service serving the Egg Harbor Township area. She just loved her new little dog, Kramer. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters, brother, and a nephew. Ginny is survived by her nephew, Don Melchiorre, her nieces; Bobbie Claudio and Sue Gowdy. Services will be held privately at Ginny's request. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.

