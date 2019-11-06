Grace, Muriel Ethel (nee Youngling), - 92, of Columbia, SC died on Tuesday the 29th of October at The Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, S.C. Born in 1927 in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Muriel Youngling graduated Salutatorian in her class from Ridgefield High School where she acquired the secretarial and administrative skills that allowed her to manage the office for several accounting firms. She worked in this capacity from the time her two sons entered school until her retirement. Muriel loved music and taught herself to play the piano. She played at church and for friends and family at home. Muriel had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 65 years, Robert Lisle Grace. She was also preceded by her brother George Youngling of Little Ferry N.J. & her sister Bernice Martinock of Alliance, Ohio. She is survived by her Sister Catherine (Cappy) Kreppel of Broken Arrow Oklahoma, her son William Gerber, Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Gaston, S.C. and son Robert Gerber and his wife Diane of Chester, VA. She has two married grandsons and a married granddaughter and each of her grandchildren have two children. Altogether she has six great-grandchildren. This next-generation brought great joy to 'GG' (Great Grandmother) and she loved them so much and them her. Muriel and her husband Robert lived in New Milford, N.J., Absecon, N.J. and Mansfield, Massachusetts and enjoyed traveling around the world on cruises. They enjoy following together a variety of sports from baseball, basketball, football and polo. Muriel was active in church her entire life and served as a Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session in several churches. She proudly had perfect attendance in Sunday School. She is now at home with the Lord who she so loved and worshipped. Her ashes will be interred with her husband, Robert L. Grace, in George Washington Memorial Park located at 234 Paramus Rd, Paramus, N.J. 07652 on November 15th at 10:00 AM where a brief service will be conducted at the gravesite by her nephew Bruce Youngling. Since Muriel had lung issues all of her life Memorial Gifts may be made to the American Lung Association at 800-LUNGUSA or www.lung.org.
