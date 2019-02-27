Graham-Conover, Carlyn M., - 72, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Victoria Naranjo, William Graham, Tina DeWolf, Christopher (Ginny) Conover, Carl (Cynde) Kuri; her brother, Kevin (Lillian) Roberts; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Conover; her children, Garth Conover and Bertha Kuri; and her son in law, Roland Naranjo. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

