Graham, Dorothy M., - 92, of Dias Creek, NJ passed away December 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Mount Hope, Crawford County, PA to the late Harold Smith Byham and May Laura Bentley. Dorothy worked as a secretary in the Chester County Court House in West Chester, PA and moved permanently to Cape May County in 1991. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and loved small animals, her little dog Fergus, and long drives in the country. She was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Graham and her two brothers, Richard and Charles Byham. Dorothy is survived by her children: Gloria Graham, Frank (Suzanne) Graham, and Wallace Graham, all of Middle Township; grandchildren: Robert (Brittany) Graham, Amanda (Zachary) Levine; and her beloved great-grandson Frank Graham. Funeral services are Friday, December 13, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
