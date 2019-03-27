Graham, James Owen, - 62, of Whitesboro, NJ was born in Cape May Court House, N.J. on September 4, 1956, to Stedman Worth and Mary Jacobs Graham. Affectionally known as Jimmy, he passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. He was a member and served as Junior Trustee at St. Stephens A.M.E Church. He worked at Jersey Cape Diagnostic Center for 44 years. He took great pride in his work and was recognized in several newspapers and twice on the local news. He received several "Employee of the Year" Awards. As of this year, future recipients will receive in his honor the "James Graham Employee of the Year Award." Jimmy is predeceased by his parents Stedman Worth and Mary Jacobs Graham. His brothers, Irvin and Darius Graham; and his sister, Nakoma Graham Crawford. He is survived by his brothers, Stedman Graham and Julius Irvin Graham, and sister, Anita Graham Shelton. His nephews and nieces: Steven Graham, Jacob Shelton, Lois J. Bennet, Mary Kathy Graham, Wendy Graham Greene, Courtney Shelton, and Dontera Graham Scaggs. Funeral Services will be at Christ Gospel Love Center. 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ 08252 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Viewing will be from 3-4 pm. Repass will be held immediately following the Funeral Services at Christ Gospel. Interment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Lake Waccamaw, N.C. on March 31, 2019, at 4:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, P.O. Box 412, Whitesboro, NJ 08252 and Caring for Kids, 31 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
