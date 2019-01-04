Graham, Lillian Naomi, - 92, of Erma, passed away on Sunday December 30, 2018. Lillian was a lifelong area resident who owned and operated the Lamplighter Ceramic Shop in Cape May. She formerly worked for the US Postal Service in Ocean View, NJ. Lillian was a former member of Eastern Star, Cape May Chapter, and enjoyed cutting her grass. She is preceded in death by her husband Ransom Graham (2003), and sister Jean Shirley Baker. Lillian is survived by her children Frank (Ellen) Smith of Erma, Sandra Smith of Villas, Malvana (Mark) Herman of Ft. Myers FL, and Alda (Bill) Hopkins of Rio Grande, numerous grand and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Services will be privately held. Contributions in Lillian's memory can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.