Graham , Rosalie E. (Nee Acciavatti), - 88, of Edgewater Park, Rosalie E. Graham (Acciavatti), a resident of Edgewater Park NJ, formerly of Willingboro NJ, Upper Darby PA and Atlantic City NJ passed away on September 2, 2019. She was 88 years old. Rosalie was first a wife and mother. She started her work career as a secretary for the phone company in Atlantic City. She also worked as a secretary at the Mt. Laurel Convalescent Center as well as Boscov's former "Ports of the World" store in the Willingboro Plaza. Rosalie was most proud of her 20 year position with Burlington County Family Court until her retirement in 2011 at 80 years old. Rosalie was a 1949 (49'ers) graduate of Atlantic City High School with a business focus. Shorthand was one of her specialties. She grew up in the original "Ducktown" Italian neighborhood in Atlantic City and worked summers on the boardwalk making salt water taffy. Rosalie was married to Ellwood "Woody" Graham for over 40 years until his death in 1998. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Ettore Acciavatti and brother Ettore "Acci" Acciavatti. She leaves behind brother Thomas Acciavatti (Sarita), daughter Judith Andrews (Jeffrey), sons Donald (Lori) and Robert (Therese) as well as grandchildren Kelly, Leah, Daniel, James, Bryan, Kevin, Dylan, Landon and great-grandsons T.J. and Cohen. Rosalie also leaves behind cousins, including Maria Walters (Daniel) and many good friends and neighbors. Rosalie was well known for her love of style, fashion and shopping (QVC). She was a model in her younger years and a former chaperone in the Miss America pageant system. She enjoyed her family, summers on Long Beach Island and making her famous pepperoni bread and pound cake. She bought new (red) luggage at 81 years old for her travels to Las Vegas and San Diego. Although she had to give up driving, her silver Ford Focus with red racing stripes is still cruising California highways with her grandsons. A special thank-you to the physicians, nurses and staff at Lourdes Hospital in Willingboro, Acuity Willingboro, Burlington Woods and Ascend Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N., on Thursday evening September 5th, from 6 pm 8 pm and Friday morning September 6th, from 10 am 11 am. A Prayer service will begin at 11 am, followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosalie's memory may be made to the South Jersey Food Bank www.FoodbankSJ.org, or to the charity of your choice. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
