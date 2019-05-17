Graiff, Rose Pellerito, - 93, of Wildwood Crest, Rose Pellerito Graiff passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in her Wildwood Crest home surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grand mother, sister, aunt and a devoted friend. She and her husband, Angelo worked side by side to build the Pink Champagne then the Cape Cod Inn Motel in Wildwood Crest. They enjoyed many winters in Florida and traveled together. Rose loved to cook, sew, paint, managed her business, and being with her family. Rose is survived by her daughters, Sharon Franks, Roseann Curvan,(son-in-law Steve Curvan), Charlene Matthews and her grandchildren Amy (Frank), Bryan (Robin), George (Allison), Sara (Dale), Michael (Dawn), Joseph (Jessica), Thomas (Celia), Joseph (Erika), She is also survived by her great grand children, Raymond, Frank, Cory, Penny, Bobby, Eleanor, Jack, Adrianna, Caylynne, Landon, Reagan, Lucas, Finn, Elizabeth, and Calla. Rose is pre-deseased by her parents, Joseph and Lena Pellerito, her husband Felace Angelo, son Angelo, son in laws, Robert Franks, and P. Michael Matthews. Services for Rose will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am at the Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260; family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11am. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Condolence can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
