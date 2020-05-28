Gramigna, Reverend Francis J. , - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, On May 22, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph and Jane Gramigna. Devoted brother of Kathleen "Cass" (late Edward) Garrity and Charles (late Claire) Gramigna, and Sister-in-law Mary Gramigna. Predeceased by Mary (Louis) Lippa, Joan (Thomas) Campbell, Rose (Patrick) McShane, Joseph (Patricia) Gramigna, Edward Gramigna, Sr. Dear uncle of 48 nieces and nephews, and too many great-nieces and great-nephews to count. Father Frank was born in Oaklyn and was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School in 1955 where he was Captain of the football team. Father attended St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained on May 16, 1964 by Archbishop Celestine Damiano at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden. He was guidance director at Paul VI High School and Chaplin at Cooper Hospital. Father was Pastor at several Parishes: St. Joseph's in Sea Isle City, Assumption in Wildwood Crest and St. Francis de Sales in Barrington. Father Frank had a kind and understanding heart and provided guidance and support to many. He always made the "good a little better" and the "bad easier to take." He was an avid gardener and fisherman. Due to the restrictions on funerals from Governor Murphy, Father Frank's Committal Prayers will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Once restrictions are lifted, announcement will be made for a public Memorial Mass. Family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Father's name to St. Vincent de Paul Parish: 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Please write in memo: Rev. Frank Gramigna Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Rev. Francis J. Gramigna. Funeral Arrangements and Inquires may be made through: McCann-Healey Funeral Home: Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Most Popular
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
New Jersey proposes $5 billion in cuts as revenues fall 'off a cliff'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.