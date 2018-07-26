Grammer, Virginia (nee Pitale) "Ginny", - 85, of Margate City , died on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. Loving mother to James Anthony McIlwain (Paige Damron), John Howard McIlwain (Kary Gennarelli) and Timothy Joseph McIlwain (Brooke Berry) devoted stepmother to Robert Lee McIlwain, Charles Roger Barnett, Douglas Ray McIlwain, Terry Brennan and doting grandmother to Kenny and Reagan McIlwain and Reece Damron (Tony & Paige); Connor McIlwain (John & Kary) and Hunter Diane McIlwain (Tim & Brooke) and Sebastian Brennan (Terry). Ginny spent most of her life in the Atlantic City area. She graduated from Atlantic City High School and after completing an undergraduate degree from Mont Clair State College and Master's degree from Rowan University, she returned to teach Spanish at Atlantic City High School. After a brief time as a stay at home mom, Mrs. Grammer returned to Atlantic City High School as a guidance counselor shaping many young lives in the area. After living for 10 years in Johnstown, PA, married to Robert McIlwain (deceased) Mrs. Grammer moved back to New Jersey and set up her home in Margate. She married Frank Edward Grammer in 1977. Mr. & Mrs. Grammer remained married until Mr. Grammer's death in 2006. Ginny devoted her life to her family, friends, faith and her students.She was an active member of The Margate Community Church, a vital part of the Colmar Circle Neighborhood, and well past retirement could often be found advising and counseling young people. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Margate Community Church. Services will be held Saturday, July 28th at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Avenue, Margate NJ. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 and the funeral service will be from 11:00-12:00. To share your fondest memory of Ginny please visit www.jeffriesndkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
