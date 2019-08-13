Granata, Caterina, - 98, of Weekstown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Caterina was born in Paola, Italy then moved to the United States of America with her late husband, Attilio Granata. They lived in Philadelphia, where they worked in the Garment Industry. They created beautiful hand stitched tailored suits. After her husband passed, she moved to New Jersey to be close to her sister and family while she worked as a seamstress. When asked, "What is your favorite memory with Caterina?" All have said, "I don't have one. They are ALL good." She was a mother to many, a friend to all, and a complete joy to be around. Caterina was the type of person that made everyone feel special, loved, and cared for. Even in her last moments, she poured out love to her family. She had a green thumb and spent countless hours in her garden--her happy place. She loved to travel with her family and make memories. She is a true inspiration and someone her family wishes they could emulate. Caterina was predeceased by her husband, Attilio Granata; her parents, Michele and Guisepina; and her sister, Emilia. She is survived by her sisters, Ida, Francesca (Emilio); her nieces and nephews, Claudia (Enzo), Silvana, Mario, and Cathy (William); her great nieces and nephews, Gabby (Drew), James, Ashley (Bronson), and Julianna; and her grandchildren, Lisa, Denise, and Debbie. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 526 Chicago Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In honor of Caterina Granata, the family will be in purple to remember all who have passed and are diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 609-965-0357 wimbergfuneralhome.com. Zia (Gioia Mia) we will always carry your memory in our hearts. Until we see each other again, save a dance for me.
