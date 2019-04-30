Granick, Doris, - 93, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully April 27th, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents and oldest daughter Linda. She leaves behind son Ronald, and daughter Carol as well as 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Adams Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 on Friday, May 3rd. Visitation will be held from 2pm until 3pm with a service to follow at 3 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
