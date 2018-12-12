Grant, Barbara (nee Kriney), - 93, of Ocean View, passed away in her home on December 9th, 2018 after a short illness. Born in Plainfield NJ to her parents Lewis and Helen Kriney, she spent most of her life living in NJ (Scotch Plains, Sea Isle City, Ocean View) while spending over 20 winters in Vero Beach, Florida. She was the oldest of three girls. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1943 and went on to graduate from Penn State University in 1947 where she was a proud member of Kappa Alfa Theta Sorority. Her love for music started early as she was a violinist in both the Plainfield and Penn State University orchestras. She also played violin in other NJ orchestras after graduating from Penn State. She was an active member in churches in both NJ and Florida. After retiring in 1987 she volunteered in a hospice center in Vero Beach Florida along with other organizations in NJ. She enjoyed life to the fullest with love for her family always at the forefront of her life. She married Milton Grant in 1950. She taught public school before becoming a fulltime stay at home mom for three children. She went back to school to earn a degree as a dental hygienist and worked in her husband's dental practice for over 12 years. Survivors include her husband, Milton Grant; son and daughter-in-law David and MaryAnn Grant, daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Paul Rey, and son and daughter-in-law Steven and Valentina Grant; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her two younger sisters Norma Wright and Sandra Coelln. A private service and burial will be held on December 15, 2018. A memorial service will take place in the spring time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Seaville United Methodist Church in NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
