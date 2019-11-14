Grant, Collette (Coo) (nee Myers), - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, unexpectedly went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 10, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. Myers and Theresa M. (Hutchinson) Stokes. Collette became a hair stylist in 1985 and retired from JC Penny in 2011. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed music, dancing, beach concerts, and spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Alexandria "Pat" Micheladas, Harresa "Teri" Axelson, and Michael S. Myers. Collette is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert T. Grant; loves of her life, daughters Andrea C. Branella (Arthur) and Alicia D. Nowatcki (George) and granddaughters Nicole C. Axelson and Alexis A. Nowatcki (Justin); siblings Suzanne "Robin" Fritz, Mary Carty, and Harry "Chip" Myers lll; dear friends Pete, Olivia, and Dale; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Visitation to celebrate her memory will begin at 1pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Praise Tabernacle Church, 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp with a service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Praise Tabernacle for Human Trafficking Fund in honor of Collette Grant. Services entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.

Tags

Load entries