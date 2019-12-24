Grant, Gary, - of Margate, passed away on December 22, 2019. Born December 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. Gary enjoyed a long career in the gaming industry beginning in the Bahamas and continuing as a Day One employee at Resorts. He is predeceased by his daughter, Karen Grant. Survived by daughter, Eliza (William) Sanchez and four grandchildren. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:30pm on Friday, December 27th at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

