Grant, Milton, - 93, of Palermo, Milton Armstrong Grant passed away on December 22nd, 2018 in Ocean View, NJ after a short illness. He was 93. Born in Plainfield NJ to his parents Ulysses S. and Helen S. Grant, he spent most of his life living in NJ (Scotch Plains, Sea Isle City, Ocean View) while spending over 20 winters in Vero Beach, Florida. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1943 and went on to graduate from Wesleyan University (Undergraduate) and The University of Pennsylvania (Doctorate). He was a member of both Delta Sigma Delta and Delta Tau Delta Fraternities. He loved salt water fishing and spent most of his life fishing the bays and oceans around Townsends Inlet, NJ. He was an active member in churches in both NJ and Florida. After retiring in 1987 he volunteered at the Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach Florida along with other organizations in NJ. He enjoyed life to the fullest with love for his family, friends, fishing, and food at the forefront of his life. Milton served in WWII from 1943-1946 in the Army and was a member of the American Legion. He married Barbara Kriney in 1950 and they had three children. He practiced dentistry in Woodstown, Basking Ridge and Plainfield NJ for close to 40 years. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law David and Mary Ann Grant, daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Paul Rey, and son and daughter-in-law Steven and Valentina Grant; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11 o'clock at the Seville United Methodist Church in Seville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Seville United Methodist Church in NJ. For condolences please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
