Grasch, Anna Marie, - 70, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 19, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was a resident of the Hammonton and Collings Lakes area for fifty years. Anna Marie was the Co-Owner of the Horsin Around Bar & Grill in Folsom, she also formerly worked at Archie Daub's Bar, Frog Rock Country Club and Passion's Florist all in Hammonton. She loved being around, and taking care of her pets and animals, especially her horses, dogs and parrots. She is survived by one daughter Gina Ford (Jim) of Hammonton, one son Brian Passamante of Collings Lakes, one brother Albert "Bud" Grasch of North Cape May, four grandchildren, Jacqueline Ford, Brianna Kelly (Richard), Gabriella Passamante and Brian Passamante, her nephew, Stephen Grasch and many family members and good friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 8:00 PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.