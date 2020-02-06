Grasso, David Francis, - 76, of Northfield, NJ passed away at Atlantic Care in Galloway Twp. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020. Born February 8th, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pa., David lived in Pleasantville and Northfield, NJ, graduating from Pleasantville H.S. David worked 33 yrs for the Northfield and Egg Harbor Twp School Systems Maintenance Departments until retirement in 1997. He was a life time member of K of C, All Saints Council #6277 and a member of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish. David was titled a 'Miracle Baby' at birth by surviving many surgeries by the age of three. He defied all odds and went on to challenge everything and everyone head-on. Dave never backed down nor complained. He was also a World Traveler. Dave was a positive loving Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle. Everyone Loved David!David's Survivors include his devoted, loving brother, Jerry F. Grasso; Nephews: Nicholas (Samantha) and Paul (Colleen) Grasso; Great Nephews: Aiden, Gavin, Reid and Drew, and 1 Special Niece, Mallory Grasso along with many cousins. Cousin Anne Hutton assisted with daily activities for the past few years along with Health Aids: MaryAnn, Monica, Alisa, Mae and Tina. David was predeceased by his parents, Frank & Mary Grasso. Funeral services will be celebrated on David's Birthday on Saturday, February 8 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield, NJ. Visitation 10:00-11:00 followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
