Grasso, David J., - 91, of Wildwood Crest, peacefully went home to the Lord on August 8, 2018.He was born at Long's Maternity home in Wildwood in 1927. David was a lifelong resident of Wildwood Crest with a period of time in North Cape May during the early years of raising his family. David was a Grand Knight of the Wildwood and Erma Knights of Columbus Councils, a board member of the Naval Air Station Wildwood Museum, a member of the Wildwood American Legion and also a member of the Sons of Italy. David graduated from Wildwood High School and spent many summers as a Wildwood Crest lifeguard. He enlisted in the United States Navy where his love of aviation began while stationed in Pensacola FL during World War II. After his service in the Navy, he began working at the Cape May County Airport as mechanic and over the course of 42 years he ended his tenure as the Director of Aviation. After leaving the Cape May County Airport, David went on to join a great team at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) FSDO Philadelphia as an Aviation Safety Inspector until age 81 when he retired. David received many accolades and awards during his over 60 years in aviation among them and his most prized award was the Charles E. Taylor award given to him for his contribution to excellence in aviation safety. Having such an accomplished career was a source of great pride for David but paled in comparison to the pride he had for the family he cared so much about. His integrity and calming spirit along with great patience and sense of humor made him one of very best parents to ever take on the job. He is survived by and will be forever missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Anne Grasso (nee Humphreys) and his children Gregory Grasso, Catherine (Richard) Thomas, Teresa Mulholland, Christa (Daniel) Loper, Celia (Ray) Becker and Michelle (Stephen) Wiseley. David also leaves a hole in the hearts of PPleasehis grandchildren Stephanie (Adam) Bada, James Robert (Gabrielle) Mulholland, Lauren Mulholland, Morgan Mulholland and great grandchildren Cole Bada, Addison Bada, Trent Mulholland and Maya Mulholland. David will be especially joyful to once again hold his baby daughter Mary A. Grasso who predeceased him in 1960. Also waiting for him for a number of years are his parents David and Mary Grasso ( nee Deveraux) ,In laws James and Catherine( Eleanor) Humphreys, sister Eileen Davis, brother David L. Grasso, sisters in law Veronica Douglas, Charlotte Grasso, brothers in law Joseph Davis, Mario Caltabiano , Samuel Douglas ,dear friends Andre and Lois Tomalino and the Di Cola brothers . David was the epitome of someone who has lived the "dash" well. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 14 , 2018 at the Church of the Assumption in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 and Mass will follow. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Spring immediately following. Contributions in David's memory can be made to the Naval Air Station Wildwood at https://usnasw.org or 500 Forrestal Rd. Cape May Airport, NJ 08242. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
