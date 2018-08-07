Grasso, Joanne (nee Bartuccio), - 77, of Elm, NJ, It's with great sadness that the family of Joanne Grasso (nee Bartuccio), announces her passing on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Joanne will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her husband of 56 years, Carmen Grasso, Sr. of Elm, NJ, and her children, JoAnne (Andrew) Hamilton, Carmen Grasso, Jr. and Sandra Grasso. Joanne will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Hamilton, and Joseph, Gabrielle and Carmine Grasso, and by her brothers, Anthony Bartuccio and Michael (Lilianne) Bartuccio. Joanne is predeceased by her parents Tony and Mary Bartuccio. There are no words to express the amount of love Joanne received from her large and loving extended family. Our family has lost a large part of our hearts due to Joanne's passing. She will be missed tremendously. And remember, "It's not goodbye, it's so long!" Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 11:00am at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish/St. Joseph Church, Third St. & French St., Hammonton, NJ. Interment will be private. To keep with the wishes of Mrs. Grasso, there will be no viewing or visitation at the church. If you wish to greet the family, please do so after the Mass or at the luncheon. Funeral home staff members will be available at the church for the location of the luncheon. Please, no flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.