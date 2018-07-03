Grasso, Joseph P., - 84, of Penny Pot, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees. Born and raised in Rosedale he has lived in Penny Pot since 1959. Joe was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School. He enjoyed gardening, making wine and brandy, cooking and working in his woodshop. He worked for I & B Builders in Cedar Brook for many years. In 1954 Joe and his brother Phil built the El Patio Restaurant from the ground up with their bare hands, Joe worked there until 1980 when he and his wife Jean became the owners and operators of the El Patio Restaurant. Joe worked hard and was tenacious his entire life facing many obstacles throughout his lifetime that he overcame. He was predeceased by his wife of forty nine years, Jean E. Grasso and his brother, Phillip Grasso. He is survived by three children, Joseph J. Grasso (Judith) of Hammonton, Donald Grasso (Beth) of Folsom, Gary Grasso of Penny Pot, special family members Diane and Charlie Eby; five grandchildren, David Grasso (Jessica), Amy Felsberg (Ted), Jason Grasso, Joseph R. (Jay) Grasso (Niko Alitao), and Elizabeth Anne Eby, one sister Jenny Vinella of Roselle Park, NJ, five great grandsons and many loving brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2108 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Weymouth Volunteer Fire Company, 7372 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
