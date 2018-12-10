Grasso Sr., Joseph Richard, - 97, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2018 surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Born and raised in Hammonton and a life long resident. Joe was an U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, he was stationed on the USS Ancon and served through multiple battles until the end of the war. Joe was a part of 5 invasions including the Invasion of Normandy. Joe was featured in several newspaper articles recounting his service and was also interviewed by representatives from the Library of Congress regarding his experience and service during the war. Joe was a longtime member of the American Legion Post No. 186 in Hammonton. Before retiring, Joe worked for Kessler Hospital and prior to that he worked for Sear's for 45 years. Joe and his wife Grace were the owners of KenRich Shoe Store. Joe enjoyed going to the casinos on bus trips, walking the boards and golfing. He was predeceased by his wife, Grace Grasso (nee Longo), his son Kenneth Grasso, and his brother Frank Grasso. Joe is survived by his children, Richard Grasso of Hammonton, Howard Grasso of Las Vegas, NV, Joseph Grasso (Shirley) of Hammonton and MaryEllen Teti (Charles) of Runnemede, NJ and his longtime companion Gilda Franchina of Hammonton. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton for information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
