GRATE, MARIE SOPHIE, - 89, of Atlantic City, was born on June 25th, 1930 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She departed this life on Tuesday ~ April 14th, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was 89 years old at the time of her death. "NANA" as she was affectionately called was educated in the Atlantic City school district and she worked in the local hotels, retiring as a Supervisor from Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. She was pre-deceased by: her Mother, Hilda Owens; her Sister, Gwendolyn Cuby; her Brothers, Oscar Braithwaite and James "Sonny" Owens. She leaves to cherish her unforgettable memories: her loving Children, Nathaniel (Shelia) Grate, Sharon Grate, Patricia (Mikal) Abdullah, Leonard (Patricia) Grate, Raymond Grate, Judy Grate, Zakee Beyah, Lynda Natividad, Vernon Grate, Lavonia "Bonnie" Alexander, John Alexander and Tracie Alexander; three generations of GrandChildren, Great-GrandChildren and Great-Great GrandChildren; and a host of other loving family members and good friends. To know Nana was to love her. Nana, will be dearly missed. When God sees fit to lift this COVID 19 pandemic from the world, we will give Nana the celebration of life which she so richly deserves. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. At the convenience of the family, they will respond to your kindness at a later date.

