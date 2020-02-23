Grawl, Martin Joseph, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on February 14th after a courageous battle with illness. Martin was born in Philadelphia, PA and resided in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., with his "loving" wife Jane. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School and attended University of Penn Wharton School. Marty worked as a Philadelphia Police Officer (16th and 18th district) and as a Detective in SIU until he retired in 1990. After which he worked in the Special Investigation units as a Special Investigator for two major companies in private industry until 2016. Thru his career Marty received numerous honors and awards. Marty was a member of the Fraternal Organization of Police, League of the Sacred Heart, Police Athletic League, Emerald Society, NJVTI, IATTI, NEIATTI, and NJSIA Associations. Surviving Marty is his wife Jane (Dessner) Grawl and Granddaughter Samantha Grawl, his children Michael (Rose), Martin (Nga), Terrence (Michelina), Step son Steven Dessner (Donna), and brother John Grawl. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Marty's warm generous and quick one liners will live on. His loving and helpful heart will be fond memories to his numerous recipients. A treasure left behind for the special love his grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Martin was predeceased by his parents Agnes (Dempsey) Grawl and Daniel Grawl, his late wife Maureen (Riley) Grawl and brother Daniel. His Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Church of The Resurrection of the Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223, where friends may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Memorials may be given to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
